Fabrizio Romano Yunus Akgün gelişmesini duyurdu: Şaşkınlık yaratan paylaşım!

Kaynak: Haber Merkezi
Fabrizio Romano Yunus Akgün gelişmesini duyurdu: Şaşkınlık yaratan paylaşım!

Transfer haberleriyle tanınan ünlü gazeteci Fabrizio Romano, bu kez farklı bir gelişmeyi duyurdu. Romano, Galatasaray’ın milli yıldızı Yunus Akgün’ün GamingGenTR ve MSI ile sponsorluk anlaşmasını sosyal medyada paylaştı.

Transfer duyurularıyla futbol dünyasında bir marka haline gelen Fabrizio Romano'nun Yunus Akgün ile ilgili yaptığı reklam paylaşımı herkesi şaşırttı.

Romano, Yunus Akgün’ün Türkiye’nin önde gelen teknoloji mağazalarından GamingGenTR ve teknoloji devi MSI ile resmi sponsorluk anlaşmasına imza attığını açıkladı.

Son Haberler
AKP'li isimden dikkat çeken Özlem Çerçioğlu açıklaması!
AKP'li isimden dikkat çeken Özlem Çerçioğlu açıklaması!
Ankara'da puanlar paylaşıldı
Ankara'da puanlar paylaşıldı
Seneye ekmeyeceğiz devlet eksin! Çiftçiler fiyatlara isyan etti
Seneye ekmeyeceğiz devlet eksin! Çiftçiler fiyatlara isyan etti
Gedson Fernandes, yeni takımı ile ilk golünü attı
Gedson Fernandes, yeni takımı ile ilk golünü attı
Fabrizio Romano Yunus Akgün gelişmesini duyurdu: Şaşkınlık yaratan paylaşım!
Fabrizio Romano Yunus Akgün gelişmesini duyurdu: Şaşkınlık yaratan paylaşım!