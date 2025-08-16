Fabrizio Romano Yunus Akgün gelişmesini duyurdu: Şaşkınlık yaratan paylaşım!

Transfer duyurularıyla futbol dünyasında bir marka haline gelen Fabrizio Romano'nun Yunus Akgün ile ilgili yaptığı reklam paylaşımı herkesi şaşırttı.

Romano, Yunus Akgün’ün Türkiye’nin önde gelen teknoloji mağazalarından GamingGenTR ve teknoloji devi MSI ile resmi sponsorluk anlaşmasına imza attığını açıkladı.

???????????? Here we go! GamingGenTR, Turkey’s leading technology store for PCs, laptops and gaming gear, together with MSI, has reached an official sponsorship agreement with Yunus Akgün! ????????????



The national star chooses GamingGenTR’s MSI PC to dominate the game. #AD@GamingGenTR… pic.twitter.com/uk72Zln5Fu