ANTALYA 13. AİLE MAHKEMESİ HAKİMLİĞİ

Yayın Tarihi: 28 Nisan 2023 / 00:01

BASE NO: 2020/409 Basis DEFENDANTI: Nomeda SOROKİNA, citizen of Lithuania, DOB: 05/07/1966, passport No: 22565903,Due to the Divorce (Divorce Due to the Shaking of the Marriage Union (Contested)) case pending in our court between the Plaintiff, Tuncay Şahan and the Defendant, Nomeda SOROKINA;

As a result of the investigations carried out in the Republic of Lithuania and the Republic of Turkey, the address of the defendant could not be determined by our court, since no result could be obtained from the address search it has been decided to notify the hearing day by means of announcement.

İt is announced that you need to make the necessary preparations for peace until the date of the preliminary examination hearing: 06/06/2023, at 10:20, if you do not come to the hearing without a valid excuse, a hearing will be held in your absence and you cannot object to the proceedings againstyou, within two weeks from the notification of the invitation, you must submit the documents you have shown in your petition but have not yet submitted to the court or make the necessary explanation in örder to bring the documents to be brought from elsewhere, otherwise, it will be decided that you have given up relying on that evidence and that the notification will be deemed to have been served 7. days after the announcement date.