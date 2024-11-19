The Game Awards 2024 adayları belli oldu: Yılının en iyi oyunları yarışı başladı

The Game Awards 2024, Yılın Oyunu adaylarını dün akşam gerçekleştirilen bir canlı yayın ile açıkladı. Bu yıl, güçlü bir favorinin olmaması nedeniyle aday listesi sürprizlerle dolu. Black Myth: Wukong’un yeniden yükselişi ve Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ın neredeyse dışlanması, dikkat çeken gelişmelerden oldu. Öte yandan, bağımsız yapımlar da güçlü bir varlık gösterdi; özellikle Balatro büyük beğeni topladı.

OYLAMA SÜRECİ VE KATEGORİLER

Yılın Oyunu adayları arasında Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ve Metaphor: ReFantazio yer alıyor. Jüri, diğer kategoriler için de en iyileri belirleyecek. Hayranlar, 11 Aralık’a kadar oylarını kullanabilecekler.

The Game Awards, sadece Yılın Oyunu ödülünü değil, aynı zamanda En İyi Yönetmenlik, En İyi Bağımsız Oyun ve En İyi Müzik gibi kategorilerde de kazananları açıklayacak. Ödül töreni 12 Aralık’ta Türkiye saatiyle 03:30’da başlayacak.

KATEGORİLERE GÖRE ADAY LİSTESİ

Yılın Oyunu

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metapahor: ReFantazio

En İyi Devam Oyunu

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2





En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

En İyi Mobil Oyun

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokémon TCG Pocket





En İyi Anlatı

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

En İyi Performans

Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

En İyi Müzik ve Müzik

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

En İyi Ses

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

En İyi Uyarlama

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft



En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8



En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Etkileyici Oyunlar

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

İçerik Oluşturucu

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

En İyi Macera

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Silent Hill 2 remake adds yet another layer of interpretation

En İyi Aksiyon

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

En İyi Dövüş

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

En İyi Aile Oyunu

Astro Bot

Princess Peach Showtime

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

En İyi Simülasyon - Strateji Oyunu

Age of Mythology Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

En İyi Spor Yarış Oyunu

F1 24

EA Sports FC25

NBA 2K25

Topspin 2K25

WWE 2K24

En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

ARizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

En İyi Espor Oyunu

Counter Strike

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

En İyi Espor Sporcusu

33

AleksiB

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

En İyi Espor Takımı

Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends

Gen.G, League of Legends

Navi, Counterstrike

T1, League of Legends

Team Liquid, Dota 2