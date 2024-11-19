The Game Awards 2024 adayları belli oldu: Yılının en iyi oyunları yarışı başladı

The Game Awards 2024, Yılın Oyunu adaylarını dün akşam gerçekleştirilen bir canlı yayın ile açıkladı. Bu yıl, güçlü bir favorinin olmaması nedeniyle aday listesi sürprizlerle dolu. Black Myth: Wukong’un yeniden yükselişi ve Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ın neredeyse dışlanması, dikkat çeken gelişmelerden oldu. Öte yandan, bağımsız yapımlar da güçlü bir varlık gösterdi; özellikle Balatro büyük beğeni topladı.
OYLAMA SÜRECİ VE KATEGORİLER
Yılın Oyunu adayları arasında Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ve Metaphor: ReFantazio yer alıyor. Jüri, diğer kategoriler için de en iyileri belirleyecek. Hayranlar, 11 Aralık’a kadar oylarını kullanabilecekler.
The Game Awards, sadece Yılın Oyunu ödülünü değil, aynı zamanda En İyi Yönetmenlik, En İyi Bağımsız Oyun ve En İyi Müzik gibi kategorilerde de kazananları açıklayacak. Ödül töreni 12 Aralık’ta Türkiye saatiyle 03:30’da başlayacak.
KATEGORİLERE GÖRE ADAY LİSTESİ
Yılın Oyunu
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metapahor: ReFantazio
En İyi Devam Oyunu
Destiny 2
Diablo 4
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Neva
En İyi Mobil Oyun
AFK Journey
Balatro
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Pokémon TCG Pocket
En İyi Anlatı
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
En İyi Performans
Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
En İyi Müzik ve Müzik
Astro Bot
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
En İyi Ses
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
En İyi Uyarlama
Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun
Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Etkileyici Oyunlar
Closer the Distance
Indika
Neva
Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
İçerik Oluşturucu
CaseOh
Illojuan
Techno Gamers
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
En İyi Macera
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
En İyi Aksiyon
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Stellar Blade
En İyi Dövüş
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Multiversus
Tekken 8
Innovation in Accessibility
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo 4
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws
En İyi Topluluk Desteği
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man’s Sky
En İyi Aile Oyunu
Astro Bot
Princess Peach Showtime
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire
En İyi Simülasyon - Strateji Oyunu
Age of Mythology Retold
Frostpunk 2
Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
En İyi Spor Yarış Oyunu
F1 24
EA Sports FC25
NBA 2K25
Topspin 2K25
WWE 2K24
En İyi VR/AR Oyunu
ARizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
En İyi Espor Oyunu
Counter Strike
Dota 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends Bang Bang
Valorant
En İyi Espor Sporcusu
33
AleksiB
Chovy
Faker
Zywoo
Zmjjkk
En İyi Espor Takımı
Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends
Gen.G, League of Legends
Navi, Counterstrike
T1, League of Legends
Team Liquid, Dota 2