Fenerbahçe Valencia'ya kılpayı mağlup. Sarı Lacivertliler ilk yenilgisini tattı

THY Euroleague'de Fenerbahçe, Valencia'ya mağlup oldu.

KAYNAK: AA
THY Avrupa Ligi'nin 2. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, Valencia Basket'e deplasmanda 77-74 mağlup oldu.

Sarı-lacivertli takım bu sonuçla ligdeki ilk yenilgisini yaşadı.

Salon: Pabellon Fuente De San Luis

Hakemler: Milivoje Jovcic (Sırbistan), Jakub Zamojski (Polonya), Anne Panther (Alman)

Valencia Basket: Reuvers 5, Jones 11, Toure 5, Robertson 6, Ojeleye 8, Claver 4, Puerto 1, Pradilla 2, Ferrando 2, Inglis 10, Jovic 5, Davies 18

Fenerbahçe Beko: Papagiannis 8, Hayes-Davis 11, Pierre, Dorsey 17, Madar 10, Motley 1, Wilbekin 14, Sertaç Şanlı 5, Guduric 6, Calathes, Sestina 2, Melih Mahmutoğlu

1. Periyot: 22-9

Devre: 39-33

3. Periyot: 58-53

5 faulle çıkan: 39.56 Madar (Fenerbahçe Beko)

(AA)

