Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak görülen Oscar Akademi Ödüllerinin bu yıl 95’incisi düzenlendi. Oscar ödül törenine Everything Everywhere All at Once filmi pek çok kategoride ödülleri süpürdü. Peki, Oscar ödüllerini kim kazandı? 2023 Oscar ödüllerini kim aldı?
Amerikan sinema endüstrisinin en prestijli ödülleri arasında kabul edilen Oscar Akademi Ödülleri’nin sunuculuğunu Jimmy Kimmel üstlendi. ABD’nin Los Angeles kentindeki Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlenen törenle pek çok dalda aday gösterilen ödüller sahiplerini buldu. Peki, 2023 Oscar ödüllerini kim aldı?
2023 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİNİ KİM KAZANDI?
EN İYİ FİLM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Todd Field (Tár)
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) – KAZANAN
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - KAZANAN
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) – KAZANAN
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking - KAZANAN
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
EN İYİ KURGU
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - KAZANAN
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - KAZANAN
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
EN İYİ BELGESEL
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny – KAZANAN