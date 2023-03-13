Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak görülen Oscar Akademi Ödüllerinin bu yıl 95’incisi düzenlendi. Oscar ödül törenine Everything Everywhere All at Once filmi pek çok kategoride ödülleri süpürdü. Peki, Oscar ödüllerini kim kazandı? 2023 Oscar ödüllerini kim aldı?

Amerikan sinema endüstrisinin en prestijli ödülleri arasında kabul edilen Oscar Akademi Ödülleri’nin sunuculuğunu Jimmy Kimmel üstlendi. ABD’nin Los Angeles kentindeki Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlenen törenle pek çok dalda aday gösterilen ödüller sahiplerini buldu. Peki, 2023 Oscar ödüllerini kim aldı?

2023 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİNİ KİM KAZANDI?

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Todd Field (Tár)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) – KAZANAN

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - KAZANAN

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - KAZANAN

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) – KAZANAN

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking - KAZANAN

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front - KAZANAN

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

EN İYİ KURGU

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - KAZANAN

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - KAZANAN

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - KAZANAN

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

EN İYİ BELGESEL

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny – KAZANAN